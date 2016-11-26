The Best Western Films of All Time

From lone gunslingers to brawls in desert saloons, Western films are a unique American staple. Though there are a few outliers in the genre (and on this list), Westerns are almost entirely defined by a specific place and time in history, namely the “American Old West.”
Whether you’re watching a classic cowboy shoot em’ up or a nuanced old-time drama, the Western genre serves as a unique, cultural time capsule of the early days of the United States.
That being said, if the films on this list aren’t overflowing with tumbleweeds, single-action revolver shootouts and the like, they’re exploring themes about the harshness of the wilderness and life at the edge of civilization. Over the course of the Western’s history, actors like Clint Eastwood, John Wayne and Gary Cooper have become synonymous with our collective image of the Wild West cowboy. But newer films like “The Revenant” and the upcoming “The Magnificent Seven” continue to capitalize on the success of this classic genre while bending and altering quintessential Western themes.
Due to the large number of Western films made over the last century, PrettyFamous, an entertainment research site powered by Graphiq, wanted to make it easy to decide which cowboy film to watch next. So, they assembled a comprehensive list of the greatest Western films of all time. The movies are ranked by their Smart Rating: a composite of each film’s Rotten Tomatoes score, IMDb rating, Metacritic Metascore, Gracenote rating and box-office gross, adjusted for inflation. When ties occur, the list is ordered according to IMDb rating and then by inflation-adjusted box office earnings.
From old-school classics like “High Noon,” to new-school mashups like “Django Unchained,” see where your favorite Western ranks on our list.
When the holiday season begins, so does the endless stream of nostalgic Christmas movies. Some people look forward to watching classics like “A Miracle On 34th Street” or “It’s A Wonderful Life” as much as they do unwrapping presents under the tree.
Halloween is no different, except instead of family-friendly fare about yuletide cheer, All Hallow’s Eve is precluded by a month of cable channel slasher marathons and strategic theatrical releases. But horror movies are bigger than October; these films are relevant year round, with a globe-spanning fandom and hundred-million dollar franchises. In fact, interest in horror movies has grown steadily over the past few decades, with box office gross from the genre nearly doubling from a 2.79 percent market share in 1995 to 5.14 percent in 2016.
Whether laughably bad or genuinely thought-provoking, horror movies are designed to do one thing: scare audiences. PrettyFamous, a research entertainment site powered by Graphiq, compiled this list of the greatest horror films of all time.
To qualify for the list, movies had to have at least 25,000 IMDb votes and a genre classification of “horror.” Movies were then ranked based on their Smart Rating: a score out of 100 that takes into account a movie’s Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and Audience Score, IMDb rating, Metacritic Metascore, Gracenote rating and the domestic inflation-adjusted box office gross. The movies are ranked from lowest to highest Smart Rating, with the best horror movie taking the No. 1 spot. When ties occur, the films are ordered by their inflation-adjusted box office gross and then by alphabetic order.
From “Pan’s Labyrinth” to “Bride of Frankenstein,” take a look and see where your gore-filled faves rank on the list.