SAN’A, Yemen — Security forces in Yemen have launched a manhunt for the suspected leader of an Al Qaeda cell. Mohammed Ahmed al-Hanaq is believed to be hiding in a mountainous region northeast of Yemen’s capital. Tribal leaders in the area tell The Associated Press that officials are demanding that they surrender al-Hanaq and another Al Qaeda suspect related to him.

The U.S. says the cell al-Hanaq is thought to lead was behind a plot to send Al Qaeda fighters into the capital to carry out attacks, possibly xxx against foreign embassies. The threat forced the closure of the U.S. and British embassies for two days earlier this week.

Security forces apparently came close to capturing al-Hanaq on Monday. Heavy clashes broke out as security forces pursued him through the Arhab region. While al-Hanaq escaped, two militants with him were killed. The Interior Ministry says seven other fighters were later arrested.

Yemen has intensified its campaign against Al Qaeda militants in recent weeks, and the U.S. has boosted its counterterrorism aid to the country.

The Associated Press announced today that AP Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief Sally Buzbee has been named the news agency’s executive editor effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Buzbee, who joined AP in 1988 as a reporter, spent the last six years in Washington, D.C. as chief of bureau, where she has overseen AP’s coverage of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. presidential elections, the White House, Congress, the Pentagon and polling and investigative units.

In her new role as senior vice president and executive editor, Buzbee will be responsible for leading AP’s global news operations and overseeing news content in all formats from AP journalists based in more than 260 locations in 106 countries. She will relocate from Washington to AP headquarters in New York.

“Sally’s leadership and extensive history with the AP make her the perfect candidate to take the helm as executive editor,” said AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt. “Sally’s focused vision will guide our news content in all formats well into the future.”

“The AP’s mission of strong, impartial, fact-based journalism has never been more important,” Buzbee said. “My colleagues are the most talented and committed journalists in the world, rededicating themselves to that mission each day. It is a privilege to be a part of this team as we dive into the future.”

Prior to becoming Washington Bureau Chief, Buzbee was deputy managing editor in New York, where in 2010 she helped establish the Nerve Center, which coordinates AP’s global coverage. She spent the five years prior as AP’s Middle East regional editor, based in Cairo, where she led AP’s news report and oversaw operations in the region. Previously, Buzbee was the assistant bureau chief in Washington, running spot news coverage and overseeing in-depth foreign affairs and national security coverage.

Buzbee began her career with AP as a reporter in Kansas in 1988. During her tenure as a reporter, she covered immigration and border issues in San Diego, and foreign affairs and national security after the Sept. 11 attacks. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University.

It was announced in July that Executive Editor Kathleen Carroll would step down at the end of the year after serving so ably as AP’s top editor for 14 years.

